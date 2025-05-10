Man found dead inside kangaroos and wallabies enclosure in South Carolina, police say

A man was found dead inside an enclosure with kangaroos and wallabies in South Carolina, Horry County police said in a statement on Saturday.

The incident, which happened late Friday evening at a Highway 746 farm near Loris, occurred between a non-domesticated animal and an adult relative of the animal's owner, police said. The victim was found just before midnight in the animal's enclosure, CBS affiliate WBTW said.

CBS affiliate WBTW reported the victim was a 52-year-old man and died from "multiple blunt force injuries."

Multiple animals were found at the location, and police said all of the animals are accounted for and contained.

