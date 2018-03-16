CBSN
AP March 16, 2018, 10:35 AM

South Africa ex-President Jacob Zuma faces 16 corruption, fraud charges

Then-South African President Jacob Zuma speaks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018. He resigned later that same day amid a corruption scandal.

REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG -- The director of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority says that former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on 16 charges of corruption.

Shaun Abrahams announced Friday that Zuma will be face charges including fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

Zuma, 75, resigned as president last month, after he was ordered to do so by his party, the African National Congress.

The charges stem from a $2.5 billion government arms purchase in 1999, when Zuma was deputy president. Zuma was elected president in 2009.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular