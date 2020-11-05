Screen icon Sophia Loren on the unimportance of beauty

Academy Award-winning screen legend Sophia Loren has been known for decades as one of Hollywood's classic glamorous actresses. Now, at 86, her image of beauty has changed over time, she told correspondent Seth Doane in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast November 8.

"It's not important, the appearance – it's important maybe in films," Loren told Doane. "But, it's what you have to give inside of yourself, your soul, your everything; the way you believe in things, the way you are with your family, the way you are with your friends … that's life, really. That's a good life."

After a decade away from acting, Loren is back with "The Life Ahead," a film launching on Netflix November 13. She plays a Holocaust survivor who cares for the kids of sex workers. The film is directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti.

"It was time for me to start, to start at my age, which I'm not going to tell you how old I am, and you may know it already, but it's fun," Loren says. "It's fun. It's wonderful."

Loren talked with Doane about acting, her career, and being directed by her son. Ponti also opens up about why he chose his mother for the role, and about directing her in the film.

"My mother approaches every movie like it was her first," Ponti said, adding she also doubts herself: "Every day. Every take. Every moment. But it's part of her process – and it's beautiful, because after 60 years of doing this, she still approaches it with the same anxiety, the same spontaneity, the same passion as if it were her first film."

"The Life Ahead" debuts on Netflix on November 13



