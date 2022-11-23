We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance isn't usually at the top of mind when Americans think of insurance protections. Car insurance? Sure. Life insurance? Definitely. But pet insurance? Not usually.

And yet pet insurance can be a cost-effective and reliable alternative to costly medical and veterinary bills for your cat or dog.

In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider each month, owners can know that their pet has guaranteed medical care - and that they have the financial support to get through any emergencies.

Since pet insurance isn't as well known as many traditional insurance types, however, it can become confusing to find a provider and a policy. Fortunately, there are smart moves you can make now to secure a reliable plan.

3 smart pet insurance moves to make now

If you're considering the benefits of pet insurance make these three smart moves in order to secure comprehensive care at a reasonable cost.

Get it while the pet is young

One way that pet insurance is like life insurance for humans? It will only become more expensive with time. Accordingly, it behooves pet owners to insure their pets when they're still young, healthy and relatively ailment-free.

If owners wait, the pet will become riskier to insure. That risk will be reflected in the monthly premium owners pay. If you act sooner than later, however, you can lock in a lower rate.

Also: pet insurance providers can reject coverage for pre-existing conditions. So don't think you can wait until your pet gets sick to get protected - a provider may turn you down for coverage. It's better to act soon.

Talk to your vet

Your vet can help you tailor your insurance plan to the pet you have. They're already closely involved with the care and treatment of your animal and see a variety of related issues on a daily basis.

By tapping your veterinarian for guidance, you can more accurately adjust your pet insurance coverage to only what you need now - or may need in the future. This way you won't wind up paying for protections you're unlikely to use.

Veterinarians also know which breeds are more likely to suffer from hereditary conditions than others. Accordingly, they can predict with some certainty what health conditions to cover in advance.

Avoid certain breeds/types

It may be too late for this with your current cat or dog but if you're considering pet insurance for a new furry friend then make sure you do your homework first. For starters, dogs are usually more expensive to insure than cats (cats generally live longer and have fewer medical conditions).

If your heart is set on a pup, however, be smart about the breed you get. Select dog breeds have known health issues. A German Shepherd is more likely to need a medical procedure for hip dysplasia than most other breeds. English bulldogs, Frenchies and many other "flat-faced" dogs are prone to suffer from Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome (BAOS).

This is not to say that you'll be unable to pet insurance for these animals. You may still be able to. It's just likely to cost you more for insurance than it would for other breeds.

The bottom line

Pet insurance may be considered unconventional but there are still smart ways to approach this unique financial protection. Secure a policy when your pet is still young, speak to your veterinarian to tailor your coverage and, if possible, avoid certain breeds.

