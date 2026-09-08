Small plane goes missing off Bahamas carrying 4 members of Florida family, authorities say

Miami — A small plane carrying four family members flying back home to Florida went missing off the Bahamas on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard and authorities in the Bahamas said.

The plane took off from Great Harbour Cay and was heading to Miami Executive Airport in Miami-Dade County, Bahamas police said in a statement.

"Police on the island of Andros are coordinating efforts to locate an aircraft believed to have crash-landed off the coast of Red Bays, North Andros," the agency said.

A family member told the Miami Herald the people on board were pilot Mario Lamar, 80, his wife, Lili Lamar, 79, and two of their grandchildren, 28-year-old Sofia Sosa and 22-year-old Christian Sosa.

"Please help," Silvia Larrieu, Mario and Lili's niece, pleaded in a video statement cited by the Herald. "I ask anybody out there, if you can help with search-and-rescue efforts, we would greatly appreciate it. We need to bring them home."

Bahamas police identified the plane as a PA-34 Piper five-seater aircraft, with tail number N212ML. It said it departed Great Harbour Cay, a city in the Berry Islands of the Bahamas.

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft when it was about 13 miles west of Andros Island, Bahamas police said.

Bahamian officials contacted the U.S. Coast Guard at about 2 p.m. and requested assistance finding a downed plane, a spokesperson said.

"Southeast District command center watchstanders coordinated the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry to assist Bahamian authorities with the search," the spokesperson said.

The search had to be suspended due to bad weather, Bahamas police said. It wasn't clear when it would resume.