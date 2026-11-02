Snap reaches settlement in social media addiction lawsuit ahead of trial

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, reached a settlement in a social media addiction lawsuit on Monday, resolving claims before the case was set to go to trial this month, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.

The teenage plaintiffs, identified in court documents as S.J. and K.D.B., had alleged in the suit that Snapchat was designed to be addictive and that using the platform from a young age contributed to their mental health issues.

"We are glad to reach resolution for our clients," Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement to CBS News. "We believe this jury would have found the companies' conduct reprehensible."

Snap was the last social media company named in the lawsuit to settle the case, which was set for opening arguments this week. Meta resolved claims last week, while Alphabet and TikTok, the other defendants, each also resolved the allegations.

Terms of the Snap settlement were undisclosed, according to Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Emily Jeffcott, trial counsel for K.D.B.

In a statement to CBS News, Snap said that "the parties are pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner."

The suit was one of several bellwether cases brought by plaintiffs who have alleged that social media platforms harmed their mental health and were designed to keep young users hooked.

In a landmark decision earlier this year, a jury found Meta and Google-owned YouTube liable and awarded $6 million to the lead plaintiff.