Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly injured in shooting

Bratislava, Slovakia — Media reports said Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting Wednesday and taken to a hospital. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 90 miles northeast of the capital, according to the news television station TA3. A suspect has been detained, it said. A spokesman for Slovakia's Interior Ministry called it an assassination attempt, according to CBS News' partner network BBC News.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of parliament and adjourned the legislature until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Nadja Wohlleben/REUTERS

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Fico came to meet supporters. Police sealed off the scene and photos from the scene showed at least one man being taken into custody.

Witnesses reported hearing four shots, according to the BBC, and local media outlets said Fico may have been hit in the abdomen, but the extent of his injuries remained unclear.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

A person is detained after a shooting incident in which Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured after a meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. Radovan Stoklasa/REUTERS

Fico has served in his nation's top job for a total of about 10 years — longer than any predecessor, according to the BBC — over the course of three terms. Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party, won Slovakia's Sept. 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

Critics have worried that Slovakia, which is a member of the European Union, would abandon the country's pro-Western course under Fico and follow the direction of Hungary under populist, autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.

A map shows Slovakia, with capital Bratislava and other major cities labeled, along with neighboring countries. Getty/iStockphoto

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

"I'm shocked," Caputova said. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

The shooting comes three weeks ahead of crucial European Union Parliament elections, in which populist and hard-right parties in the 27-nation bloc appear poised to make gains.

Slovakia's major opposition parties, Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity, canceled a planned protest against a controversial government plan to overhaul public broadcasting that they say would give the government full control of public radio and television.

"We absolutely and strongly condemn violence and today's shooting of Premier Robert Fico," said Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka. "At the same time we call on all politicians to refrain from any expressions and steps which could contribute to further increasing the tension."

This is a developing story and will be updated.