Why sleep gets more difficult as you age and expert tips to help

Why aging affects sleep and expert tips to improve it

It is common among older adults to not consistently get a full night's rest.

But there are ways to improve sleep issues.

Why getting a good night's rest can get harder with aging

Sleep psychologist Shelby Harris told "CBS Mornings Plus" that stress, sleep structure and hormonal changes can impact sleep as people age.

"As we start to move into our 60s, 70s, you have more issues with the depth of your sleep, so your sleep is just lighter in general," she said. "There's sleep disorders, like insomnia, that happens, and then you have to go to the bathroom more at night."

According to to the Sleep Foundation, a group focused on sleep health education, 40-70% of people 65 and older above experience chronic sleep problems.

For older women, the hormones estrogen and progesterone start to drop, leading to sleep challenges.

"We have more hot flashes, night sweats. You actually have more sleep apnea in women as well, and just more insomnia too," Harris said.

There may also be some evolutionary reasoning behind why older adults get less deep sleep, Harris said.

"The deepest stage of sleep is where your muscles are repairing, you're growing — and as you're getting older, you don't need that ideally as much as you do when you're younger," she said, adding that younger kids get a lot of deep sleep. "(Older adults) just wake up a lot more because of pain and movement and having to urinate."

Do adults need less sleep?

Harris said it's a myth that older adults don't need a lot of sleep.

"If a doctor tells you that is normal to get a lot less as you get older, definitely seek some other advice," Harris said.

Some who don't get a full night's rest might supplement with daytime sleep, which is something a lot of older adults do as their days become less structured, she said.

Tips for improving sleep as you age

In addition to the standard rules for good sleep hygiene, which include a cool, dark, quiet sleep environment and a consistent bedtime routine, there are other ways to support good sleep.

If you wake up a lot in the middle of the night, Harris suggests taking time for meditation during the day.

"Because if you have a busy brain, meditating five minutes during the day can help to actually ease your brain more at night," she said.

To try and get better sleep at night, you can also try spending less time in bed during the day, she said, including reducing naps.

And if nothing's working after a few weeks, talk with the doctor, Harris advised.

"We do have a lot of treatments like cognitive behavior therapy for insomnia, you might need a sleep study, medication. We have lots of options," she said.