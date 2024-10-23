Poor sleep quality linked to accelerated brain aging, study finds. Sleep experts weigh in.

We know quality sleep is good for our overall health, but new research is pointing to its importance for brain health too.

In the study, published Wednesday in online journal Neurology, researchers found people with poor sleep quality have more signs of poor brain health in late middle age.

Of the 589 participants, those who reported two to three poor sleep characteristics had an average brain age that was 1.6 years older than those with no more than one poor sleep characteristic. And those with more than three poor sleep characteristics had an average brain age 2.6 years older.

Participants, who had an average age of 40 at the start of the study, completed sleep questionnaires about six sleep characteristics: short sleep duration, bad sleep quality, difficulty falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep, early morning awakening and daytime sleepiness.

Five years later, they completed the same survey. Then, 15 years after the study began, researchers examined participants' brain scans where the level of brain shrinkage corresponded to a specific age.

"Of the sleep characteristics, bad sleep quality, difficulty falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep and early morning awakening were linked to greater brain age, especially when people consistently had these poor sleep characteristics over five years," a news release for the study noted.

A limitation of the study was that participants reported their own sleep problems, which could include inaccuracies.

While the study does not prove causation, it shows an association between poor sleep quality and signs of brain aging — and experts say that's important in furthering our understanding of the importance of sleep.

"These findings show how important sleep is for our brains, especially as we get older. Getting enough good sleep can help keep our minds sharp and our overall health strong," said Dr. Shelby Harris, a clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis.

What are risks of accelerated brain aging?

Harris, who was not part of the study, says accelerated brain aging is associated with cognitive decline, memory issues and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases, including dementia.

"When the brain ages prematurely, it can lead to a host of difficulties in daily functioning and mental clarity, significantly impacting quality of life," she said. "Understanding these risks emphasizes the importance of prioritizing sleep as part of a healthy lifestyle."

Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, medical director of the sleep center at Sentara RMH Medical Center, who was not part of the study, said the risk of accelerated brain aging also includes effects on mood such as irritability, anger and outbursts as well as problems with attention, focus and concentration.

"Improving sleep would improve these symptoms as well," she said.

Tips to improve sleep quality

"The ideal way of improving your sleep is prioritizing your sleep," Siddiqui said, which includes giving yourself enough hours of sleep, having an optimal sleep environment and avoiding disruptive pre-sleep activities like watching television in bed or using phones and other electronic devices.

"You may want to develop activities which help and are conducive to good sleep such as breathing techniques, meditation, prayers, and relaxation," she advised.

Harris recommends creating a regular sleep schedule and relaxing bedtime routine.

"Cut back on caffeine and alcohol before bed, try relaxation techniques, and make sure you get enough exercise," she said. "Even small, consistent changes can make a big difference in your sleep quality, which can lead to better overall health."

If you've tried making changes consistently for two weeks and are still struggling, she advised talking to a doctor, who can help with proper evaluations and treatments.