6-year-old shot to death while playing in front yard of Kansas home: "Somebody knows who did this"

One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said. The attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn't appear to have been a "random act," police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at the scene.

Police didn't release the name or age of the child but family member identified the victim as 6-year-old Sir'Antonio Brown, CBS affiliate KCTV reported.

KCK police are asking anyone with information about the suspects who shot and killed 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown to call 816-474-TIPS.



They found suspect vehicle. Still searching for suspects. Extra counselors are offering support to his kindergarten classmates. @KCTV5 4,5,6PM pic.twitter.com/lSp3ZeqVE1 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) May 4, 2023

Officers found the wounded boy in the front yard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Magee said.

"Somebody knows who did this," Police Deputy Chief George Sims told KCTV. "Do not retaliate. Do not confront them. Do not shelter them. Call TIPS. Call the police department, so that we can follow up and bring this investigation to a quick conclusion and bring these shooters to justice."

Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. They were looking for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack and KCTV reported they located the car.

Police haven't said whether they think more than one person was involved in the attack, or whether the intended target was the boy or the adult he was with. Police didn't immediately respond Thursday to phone and email messages seeking additional information.

"Sir was my godson," Shyneisha Hill told KCTV. "I just want the people that did this brought to justice. Sir deserves justice. No 6-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that. No parent deserves what my cousin is going through."

Just hours before the deadly shooting, Sir was in kindergarten class at West Park Elementary School, the station reported.

"He always has something silly or witty to say," teacher Amanda Mynatt told KCTV. "Yesterday, I told him to sit still. So, he started pretending to sleepwalk rather than sit still. He is a jokester but also really smart. Has a lot of friends."