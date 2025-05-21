Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff on wrapping their "Mission: Impossible" journey

Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff are both saying goodbye to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

They appeared on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday to promote the latest film "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," which hits theaters this Friday.

Pegg, who has been with the franchise for two decades, reprises his role as tech specialist Benji Dunn, while Klementieff returns as Paris, a character seeking revenge against her former boss Gabriel in this latest installment.

"It's bittersweet," said Pegg, who filmed his first scene for the franchise in November 2005. "We've been working so hard. And here we are, and it's coming out. There's a sense of sort of achievement and completion, but also a sense like we're not going to hang out so much anymore."

Klementieff said for her action sequences she had been "training for years" to perform a specific axe kick shown in the film.

"We had an amazing stunt team," Klementieff said. "We took the time to rehearse, to do the high kicks, to rehearse the whole choreography."

Her commitment to stunts has earned her the nickname "Pom Cruise" on set, a nod to franchise star Tom Cruise's legendary dedication to performing his own stunts.

Klementieff admired Cruise for being "so passionate" about making movies and stunts.

"His passion, his fire, his good energy ... on set, it makes you be even better," said Klementieff.

When asked about how the franchise continues to top itself with each film, Pegg said while it is goodbye, there's more that could come.

"Every time we finish a movie, that's it, isn't it? We can't do anymore," Pegg said. "With this one, I genuinely can't see how we could possibly risk his life any more than we do on this."

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is a subsidiary of Paramount Global, CBS News' parent company. The film hits theaters on Friday, May 23.