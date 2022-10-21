We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many American adults have some form of life insurance through their employer. This can come in varying amounts with one to two times the employee's annual salary being common.

This baseline level of protection, however, is often not enough, particularly for younger people who still have years - if not decades - of earning potential (and the bills that come with aging).

So, unless you have a robust coverage plan through your job, you probably need more life insurance. And if you don't have any life insurance from your employer then you need to act swiftly.

Consider speaking with a life insurance expert today who can start you with a free quote so you know exactly what to expect.

3 signs you need to buy life insurance now

You have a family

You may be able to skimp on life insurance if you're single and have no one relying on you. But if you're married and have kids (or single and have kids) then most financial advisers agree that you should have a substantial life insurance policy in place.

This is doubly true if you're the sole breadwinner in the home. You don't want to leave your family with bills to pay and no way to pay them. A significant life insurance payout to your beneficiaries can avoid this outcome. And if you act quickly you could wind up paying a cheaper rate than if you had waited.

Work with a life insurance expert now who can tailor a policy to your needs.

You're young

When it comes to life insurance, there's no time like the present. This form of insurance will only get pricier as you age so if you're young it's better to act now.

Many young adults think they don't need life insurance until later in life. But that's not true. There are multiple reasons young people should buy life insurance - with cost being at the top of the list.

So act now - while rates are low and before any health issues arise that could hamper your chances of securing a low rate.

You have debt

How many years do you have left to pay off your mortgage? What about your student loans and credit cards?

If you have debts to any significant degree then you're going to want to get life insurance. If you don't, when you die, some (if not all) of your debt will transfer to other family members.

Granted, some of that can be avoided (if your family decides to move and sell your home, for example). But the benefit of having a robust life insurance policy is that it can maintain your beneficiaries' standard of living.

Consider what you owe now - and may owe in the future - and back into a life insurance coverage amount that will protect your loved ones.

The bottom line

The benefits of life insurance are multiple and significant. If you fall into one or more of the above categories then get started today. A life insurance expert can help you build a cost-effective and reliable protection plan.