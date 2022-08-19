How to get cheaper life insurance

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you currently have life insurance, then you already know how much it can cost you and your family. Depending on how much coverage you have - and a series of other factors - it could be a negligible amount each month, or it could be more expensive.

If it's the latter, then you're probably looking for ways to cut costs and keep coverage. While that equation may be difficult to square away, there are things you should know and even some actions to take if you're looking for cheaper life insurance.

How to get affordable life insurance

Make sure to keep these items in mind when shopping for life insurance so that you can obtain the cheapest rate possible.

Start early: This one seems obvious but many people don't take advantage early enough. The younger you are, the safer a bet you are to insurance companies. So you'll pay a lot less

Comparison shop among companies: You wouldn't buy the first house you see on the market nor would you buy the first car you test drove. This also applies to life insurance policies. Search for life insurance lenders and see what they are willing to offer you. Some will provide more coverage than others. Others may cost more (or less). Don't take the first deal you get until you've compared it to other life insurance plans and policies.

Complete a thorough process: "Simplified" life insurance may sound - and actually turn out to be - easy. After all, no medical exam is required to obtain it. But you won't get cheaper life insurance by going this route. Don't pay more for less. Complete the traditional life insurance vetting procedures. This doubly applies to younger, healthier people, who will typically qualify for the best rates anyway.

Get term life insurance (not whole): Both term life insurance (a pre-determined set amount of time in which you'll be insured) and whole life insurance (which remains active for a full lifetime) have unique benefits. Term is cheaper because it has that pre-determined expiration date. Unlike whole, it doesn't have a savings element that makes it attractive. Still, you get what you pay for so fewer benefits will lead to cheaper life insurance.

Other ways to lower the cost of life insurance

While the above items are all important, there are some other obvious ways to ensure you get cheap rates:

Make sure you're healthy. Eat well and exercise.

Don't smoke. Stop, if you do.

Consider paying annually. Some insurance companies will offer a discount if you pay a lump sum each year.

In short: Life insurance coverage is not something you want to cut corners on. But that doesn't mean you need to pay top dollar either. You can still get cheap life insurance without sacrificing coverage and protection for you and your loved ones.

