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An unexpected layoff can leave you searching for debt solutions before your balances spiral further out of control. skaman306/Getty Images

Losing a job can throw even the most carefully planned budget into disarray. A mortgage payment that once felt manageable, minimum credit card payments that fit comfortably into your monthly expenses and routine household bills that were once easy to cover can suddenly become difficult to fit into your finances when a steady paycheck disappears. And in today's economy, where many households are already juggling elevated living costs and record levels of consumer debt, the financial pressure that comes with a layoff can escalate quickly.

While unemployment benefits may provide some temporary relief in these situations, they rarely replace your full salary, meaning that even if you're awarded the maximum amount allowed, your unemployment benefits are still unlikely to cover all of your expenses. At the same time, creditors don't automatically stop expecting payments simply because your income has changed. Missing bills can still lead to late fees, penalty interest rates, collection activity and credit score damage, all while you're trying to focus on finding your next job opportunity.

That combination of financial stress and uncertainty often leaves people searching for solutions before their debt spirals further out of control. Debt relief is one option that regularly enters the conversation after a layoff, but how do you know if that path is the right one to take? That's what we'll evaluate below.

Find out what debt relief solutions you qualify for today.

Should you enroll in debt relief after a layoff?

There's no universal answer to this question, but enrolling in a debt relief program after losing your job can make sense in certain situations, particularly if it's clear that keeping up with unsecured debt payments is no longer realistic. Your options for debt relief programs vary, but in general, a debt relief company will work with you to negotiate with your creditors to settle eligible unsecured debts, such as credit card balances, for less than the full amount owed. Rather than continuing to make payments directly to creditors, participants typically make monthly deposits into a dedicated account while negotiations take place.

That approach can be beneficial if your layoff has created a long-term financial hardship, but it's important to evaluate your circumstances carefully before enrolling. Here are a few situations in which debt relief may be worth considering after a layoff:

Your income loss is likely to last for a while

If you expect to be unemployed for several months or are moving into a lower-paying position, continuing to rely on credit cards to cover everyday expenses will only deepen your financial challenges. On the other hand, pursuing debt relief may help reduce what you ultimately repay. It can be a vital lifeline if your existing unsecured debt has already become unmanageable and you're expecting to be unemployed for the longer-term.

Learn more about the debt relief help available to you now.

You're already struggling to make minimum payments

If you've reached the point where you're choosing which bills to pay each month, waiting too long to pursue debt relief after a layoff could make the situation worse. Falling behind often leads to additional fees, higher balances and increased collection efforts. Exploring debt relief early, though, may provide more options than waiting until your accounts have been delinquent for an extended period.

Most of your debt is unsecured

Debt relief is generally designed for unsecured debts like credit cards, certain personal loans and medical bills. It won't help to reduce or eliminate debts tied to mortgages, auto loans, student loans or most tax obligations. If the majority of your financial burden comes from secured or otherwise ineligible debts, another strategy may be more appropriate.

You understand the tradeoffs

Debt relief isn't a quick fix. Most programs take several years to complete, and participating can negatively affect your credit during the process. You'll also need enough income — whether from unemployment benefits, severance, savings or a new job — to consistently fund your monthly program payments.

What should you do before enrolling in debt relief?

If debt relief appears to be a good fit, it still shouldn't necessarily be your first move after a layoff. Taking a few strategic steps before you commit to any type of program or path could either improve your financial situation or help you determine whether debt relief is truly necessary.

Start by contacting your creditors directly. Many credit card issuers and lenders offer hardship programs that may temporarily reduce payments, waive certain fees or lower interest rates for borrowers experiencing financial hardship. These programs can provide valuable breathing room while you search for new employment.

From there, take time to review your emergency savings, severance package and unemployment benefits to estimate how long you can realistically continue making payments. If your job search is expected to be relatively short and you have sufficient resources to bridge the gap, a temporary hardship program may be enough to get you through.

It's also important to create a revised budget based on your current income rather than your previous salary. Eliminating discretionary expenses and prioritizing housing, utilities, food and essential insurance costs can help stretch your available cash further and determine whether you can feasibly fit your debt payments into your tighter budget.

If, after evaluating all of these factors, it's clear that your unsecured debt remains unsustainable, speaking with a reputable debt relief company may help you understand your options. An experienced debt relief expert or credit counselor can explain how the process works, discuss whether your debts qualify and help you weigh debt relief against alternatives such as debt management plans or, in more severe situations, bankruptcy.

The bottom line

A layoff doesn't automatically mean you should enroll in debt relief, but it can be the event that signals it's time to seriously evaluate your financial situation. If your loss of income is expected to be prolonged and you're already struggling with significant unsecured debt, debt relief may provide a path toward regaining financial stability. Before making that decision, however, it's worth exploring creditor hardship programs, reassessing your budget and understanding both the benefits and drawbacks of debt relief so you choose the strategy that best supports your recovery.