Investing in gold vs. stocks: Which is better?

There are many reasons why investing should be a part of your financial plan. Savings are great for short-term goals, but they earn minimal interest. This makes them better for building an emergency fund and setting money aside for a specific goal, such as a new car or a vacation. Investing allows you to put your money to work for you long-term to build wealth, prepare for retirement and leave a legacy for your loved ones.

When it comes to investing, you have many options to choose from, from stocks and bonds to CDs and real estate. Below, we will compare the differences between two common investments, gold and stocks, to help you determine which might be the best for you.

When gold is a better investment

As with any investment, gold has its pros and cons. Here are three times when it's a particularly good option:

When stocks are a better investment

Stocks have their own plusses and minuses. Here are three times when they're especially worth considering:

When you want the potential for higher returns: Because stock prices frequently fluctuate, they're higher risk but have a higher return. You shouldn't put all of your investing dollars in stocks for this reason, but as part of a balanced portfolio, they can help boost your balance in the long run.

The bottom line

A healthy portfolio contains a mix of different asset classes to balance risk and reward. This diversification protects your money from market fluctuations and other times of economic uncertainty. Because they have different strengths and weaknesses, gold and stocks both have a place in your investment plan. Experts recommend holding about 10% of your investments in gold and a stock percentage of 100 minus your age. So, for example, if you're 40 years old, you should allocate 60% of your investing money toward stocks. By putting your money in both of these asset classes, you can create a strong portfolio that earns you money for years to come.