Shopify outage disrupts some merchants on Cyber Monday

Mary Cunningham
Shopify services were temporarily interrupted as an outage at the e-commerce platform disrupted retailers on Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online shopping days of the entire year.

Thousands of Shopify users reported problems logging in to the platform, hindering their ability to do business. Outage reports peaked at 11 a.m. EDT at around 4,000 before tapering off, according to Downdector, a website that tracks online outages.

Merchants use Shopify's tech to build online stores, process payments, arrange shipping, manage inventory and handle other retail transactions, while the company also provides point-of-sales hardware. 

Shopify said in a 2:31 p.m. EDT alert on its status page that it had "found and fixed an issue with our login authentication flow" and that it was "seeing signs of recovery."

The Canada-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

It's unfortunate timing for Shopify, as Cyber Monday is expected to drive a large number of online sales. Adobe Analytics predicts consumers will spend a record $14.2 billion online, a 6.3% increase from last year.

