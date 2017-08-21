Shootings leave 9 dead, 54 wounded in violent Chicago weekend

CHICAGO — Nine people were killed and at least 54 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning, including a deadly drive-by shooting in which seven people were shot, reports CBS Chicago.

The violence began Saturday morning when 26-year-old Jerrell J. Perkins was killed and a 45-year-old woman was wounded in the city's West Pullman neighborhood. They were standing on the street near a parked car at about 4:30 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. Perkins, who lived about a block away, was shot in the head and taken to MetroSouth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m., police said.

About 12 hours later, 24-year-old Cornell Verner was gunned down in the Englewood neighborhood. He was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him multiple times in the face and torso, authorities said.

Just two hours after that, Jose Carlos Romero Hernadez, 21, and a 20-year-old man were walking in the Logan Square neighborhood when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, authorities said. Hernadez, who lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, was shot in the head, while the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Hernadez was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

At about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, 21-year-old Aaron Clemons was killed and another man was critically wounded in a West Englewood shooting, authorities said. Clemons was standing outside with a group of people, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots. Clemons suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was was pronounced dead soon after.

About half an hour later, a 22-year-old man was shot to death in the University Village neighborhood. He was standing outside when a vehicle drove up, and two people jumped out and opened fire, authorities said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Six of those who were wounded, and one who was killed, were shot during a single incident at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the city's West Pullman neighborhood. The victims were in the parking lot of a banquet hall when a male in a black SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The SUV then sped away.

Kolby Craig, 33, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m., police said. Police did not say if Craig or one of the other injured victims was the intended target of the shooting.

The deadly violence continued two hours later, when one man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood. They were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a Ford SUV fired shots in their direction. Remus Campbell, 32, was shot in the neck and pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said.

The weekend's final homicide occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, when a 30-year-old man was gunned down in the Brighton Park neighborhood. He was in a vehicle, stopped at a stop light when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, authorities said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and arm and subsequently crashed his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:31 a.m.

The medical examiner's office has not released the man's name, pending notification of his family.

Additionally, a person was shot by a Chicago Police officer about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The male suspect suffered a graze wound to the neck and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.