At least 1 killed, several wounded in shooting near Tennessee State University in Nashville, police say

One person was killed and at least nine others injured in a shooting just blocks from Tennessee State University campus in Nashville Saturday evening.

In a briefing Saturday night, Nashville police spokesperson Brooke Reese said that five of the victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, and five others were dropped off by private vehicles.

"At this point, there are 10 victims who have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased," Reese told reporters.

Some of those who were being treated at area hospitals "are also suspected to have been involved in the gunfire," Reese added.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting were unknown. There was no immediate word on whether a suspect had been arrested. The identity of the person killed was also not provided.

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, near Tennessee State University. Oct. 12, 2024 Metro Nashville Police Department

According to the Tennessean newspaper, the university sent a text alert to students at 5:30 p.m. local time warning that there was an active shooter off campus.

The shooting occurred as TSU has been celebrating homecoming festivities this weekend, CBS affiliate WTVF reports.

