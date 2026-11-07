Watch CBS News
World

Mass shooting in Krakow, Poland market leaves at least 5 dead, a dozen injured

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

A man drove into an open market in the Polish city of Krakow and opened fire from his car, killing at least five people and injuring about a dozen others, police said. The shooter was shot by police and taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Main Market Square in Krakow around 3 p.m. local time on Saturday. Krakow police said the alleged shooter began firing at random people from his car.

Police officers are among the wounded. The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting In Krakow's Main Market Square
Emergency responders gather after a deadly shooting on Nov. 7, 2026, in the Main Market Square of Krakow, Poland. Omar Marques / Getty Images

"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on social media, adding that "the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack."

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 155 miles from the capital, Warsaw.

Shooting In Krakow's Main Market Square
Emergency responders gather after a deadly shooting on Nov. 7, 2026, in the Main Market Square of Krakow, Poland. Omar Marques / Getty Images

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue