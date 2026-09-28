New York Times exec dies in California shooting; elderly in-laws accused of murder

An elderly couple in the San Francisco Bay Area is suspected of shooting and killing their son-in-law in the parking lot of a community park over the weekend, police said.

According to the Dublin Police Services, a sergeant was driving near the Dublin Sports Grounds at 6700 Dublin Boulevard when he saw a man lying on the ground in the parking lot. The sergeant stopped to investigate and around the same time, police received multiple 911 calls about the incident.

Officers found the man in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times. The man, identified as 40-year-old Jonathan McKinsey of Dublin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKinsey had worked as head of engineering at New York Times Games. A company spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that he had been an employee since January 2023 and was based in Dublin.

Multiple people who said they witnessed the crime told CBS News Bay Area that a man and woman were involved in the shooting. The man, according to the witnesses, shot the victim and then handed the gun to the woman, who also shot the victim. Both were wearing masks, the witnesses said.

(L-R) Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, who are accused of killing their son-in-law, Jonathan McKinsey, in a fatal shooting at the Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, California on Sept. 26, 2026. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Several minutes later, officers detained two suspects, who had remained nearby. Police identified the suspects as 77-year-old Shouyong Zhang and 77-year-old Shili Chen, who are both Dublin residents.

According to officers, the suspects are a married couple and McKinsey's parents-in-law. Both Zhang and Chen were booked into the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder.

In a statement, police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to public safety.

In October 2025, McKinsey was charged with child endangerment and corporal injury to a child. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. Days after being charged, Alameda County court records show that McKinsey's wife, identified as Candace Jang, filed for a restraining order against him. In December 2025, court records show McKinsey filed for his own restraining order against Jang and also filed for divorce days later.

Police did not address the previous charges against McKinsey nor the court actions between him and his wife, and said that the circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation.

Jail records show Zhang and Chen were scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.