Shimano recalls 680,000 bicycle cranksets after reports of bone fractures and lacerations

Shimano is recalling nearly 700,000 bonded 11-Speed Hollowtech Road cranksets because the parts pose a crash risk to riders.

The recalled bonded cranksets can "separate and break," causing consumers to crash, a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows. The crankset is the part of the bike that moves the chain as the rider pedals, enabling the bike to move forward, according to the biking website Bike Radar.

The Japanese cycling company has received 4,519 complaints of cranksets separating, including six reports of injuries such as bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations.

The recall covers roughly 680,000 cranksets that were sold in the U.S. from January 2012 to August 2023 for between $270 and $1,500, according to the CPSC. The recalled parts were manufactured in Japan prior to July 2019 and sold individually and on bicycles sold by other bike manufacturers including Trek and Specialized, the recall notice shows.

The CPSC urges consumers with affected models to immediately stop using the cranksets and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free inspection. Consumers whose crank components show signs of bonding separation or delamination during an inspection will receive a free replacement crankset and installation, according to Shimano.

The recall covers the following Shimano 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road cranksets that were manufactured prior to July 2019.

Affected Shimano crankset model numbers include: ULTEGRA FC-6800, FC-R8000 and DURA-ACE FC-9000, FC-R9100 and FC-R9100-P. The recalled models have printed 'Ultegra' or Dura Ace' logos on the arm. Model numbers can be found on the inside of the crank arm near the backside of the arm where the pedals are attached.

A two-letter production code located on the back of the crank arm can help consumers identify whether they have an affected model. shimano.com

The affected models also have one of the following two-letter production codes located below the model number printed on the crank arm: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

Consumers with questions can call Shimano toll-free at 844-776-0315 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday.