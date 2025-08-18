Sherrod Brown launches Senate comeback bid in Ohio for 2026

Washington — Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown announced a bid to once again represent Ohio in the Senate on Monday, nearly a year after his reelection effort in 2024 fell short.

"I didn't plan to run for office again. But when I see what's going on, I know I can do something about it for Ohio," Brown said in a video announcement. "That's why I'm running for Senate, because even in these challenging times, I still believe if you stand up for workers, treat people with respect, and always fight for Ohio, you can actually make a difference."

Brown, 72, lost his bid for a fourth term in the upper chamber last November against GOP challenger Sen. Bernie Moreno. Brown was the sole Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio and was one of the key targets for Republicans in the 2024 election in which they took control of the Senate.

Sen. Sherrod Brown addresses volunteers at a campaign office on November 4, 2024 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Brown had historically appealed to ticket-splitters with his strong working-class brand in the state, which he had represented in the Senate since 2007. But President Trump won Ohio by more than 10 percentage points, making Brown's election a steep uphill climb. Moreno beat him by less than four points.

In 2026, Brown is set to face off against Sen. Jon Husted, a Republican who was appointed to fill Ohio's other Senate seat, which Vice President JD Vance vacated. The special election will determine who will serve the remainder of Vance's term, meaning the winner would have to run for election again in 2028.

Husted, 57, was appointed in January by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and previously served as DeWine's lieutenant governor.

The Ohio race is expected to be a tough battle for Democrats, as the party seeks to retake the majority in the Senate. With 53 Republicans in the upper chamber, Democrats would need to defend seats in a handful of potentially competitive states, while flipping four seats to retake a majority in 2026.

While few races appear comfortably in range, Democrats have been working to recruit formidable candidates, like former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, to boost their chances. Brown's entrance into the race marks the latest recruiting victory for the party.