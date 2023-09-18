Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer ambush homicide: Person of interest detained

Person of interest detained in Palmdale deputy homicide case Person of interest detained in Palmdale deputy homicide case 02:08

A person of interest in the ambush murder of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was detained early Monday morning, a day and a half after the deputy was fatally shot in the head

Clinkunbroomer was killed outside the Palmdale sheriff's station on Saturday. An unidentified person of interest in the homicide case was detained, the department confirmed at about 6:15 a.m. Monday. A department news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The sheriff's department said Deputy Clinkunbroomer had just left the Palmdale station and was sitting at a red light at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q at about 6 p.m. Saturday when he was found slumped over the wheel of his patrol vehicle by a good Samaritan.

"He was in uniform, sitting in a black and white vehicle marked L.A. County Sheriff's, waiting for a red light," Sheriff Robert Luna said. "Our deputy never even had a chance."

The victim was identified as Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was rushed to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 30 years old.

There was no information provided on the shooter or a possible motive.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

"We're gonna catch the person who did this," the sheriff said during a press conference late Saturday evening. "Every resource that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has to bear is going after you."

Investigators are analyzing a video that shows a sedan slowly pulling up behind an LASD vehicle at around the time that the shooting occurred before speeding away, Luna said.

During a press conference on Sunday, the sheriff said that the vehicle of interest is a dark gray 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla.

"We really need your help. We need to get this guy off the street," Luna said. "He ambushed and killed — murdered — one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street."

The sheriff further noted that Clinkunbroomer had spent about eight years with the department and transferred to the Palmdale station in July 2018. He had been acting as a field training officer for nearly two years, Luna said.

"Not just anybody becomes a field training officer," Luna said. "It's usually the best of the best."

Clinkunbroomer was a third generation LASD member, behind his father and grandfather.

"Service was in his blood," the sheriff said.

He had just become engaged to his girlfriend four days ago, the sheriff said. Clinkunbroomer leaves behind his fiancée, parents and grandparents.

"He didn't deserve this," an emotional Luna said. "This is so unfair. We're hurting because we lost somebody. It hurts bad. It sucks, just to put it bluntly. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family."

Sheriff Luna withheld specifics on the investigation as it remains in its early stages. He says that as new information comes to light, the public will be alerted.

During a procession early Sunday morning, hundreds of law enforcement officers escorted Clinkunbroomer's body to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

A large area on the street outside of the station was surrounded by crime scene tape. An LASD vehicle was also taped off outside of the hospital where the deputy was taken after being discovered in the patrol car.

"Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something," Luna said. "There is a family here at this hospital grieving an unimaginable loss. We need your help."

Politicians, law enforcement officials and community leaders took to to social media to offer their condolences over the tragic loss of life throughout the day on Sunday, and flags at the state Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space were flown at half-staff.

During Sunday's press conference, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she would seek $100,000 toward a reward to locate the suspect or suspect involved, which the Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt said the city would match. Richard Pippin, the President of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, has also pledged an additional $50,000.

Clinkunbroomer was honored outside of the Palmdale sheriff's station Sunday evening at 7 p.m. with a candlelight vigil.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.