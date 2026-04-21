Ethics panel to decide penalty for Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick over theft allegations

Washington — The House Ethics Committee will hold a public hearing Tuesday to determine whether any punishment is warranted for Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, three weeks after concluding she was guilty of more than two dozen charges stemming from an alleged campaign finance scheme.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

In November, the Justice Department charged the Florida Democrat with stealing $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for her campaign. She has pleaded not guilty to 15 counts laid out in the federal indictment and has denied any wrongdoing.

After a lengthy investigation into Cherfilus-McCormick's alleged misconduct, the bipartisan Ethics Committee released its findings in January, concluding there was "substantial reason to believe" the congresswoman violated multiple federal laws and House rules.

The investigation found "substantial evidence of conduct consistent with the allegations in the indictment, as well as more extensive misconduct," according to the 59-page report.

In addition to the alleged campaign finance violations, committee investigators accused Cherfilus-McCormick of spending the funds on luxury goods, including jewelry from Tiffany & Co.; a Tesla; designer clothing; high-end hotels; and a cruise.

"The 25 violations at issue here are very serious standing on their own," the committee's counsel said in a memorandum ahead of Tuesday's hearing. "The scope and continuous nature of the conduct, as well as Respondent's failure to take responsibility for wrongdoing, may be considered as aggravating factors."

Short of expulsion, the committee could recommend censure, fines or a reprimand, as well as other measures involving removal from committee assignments, reduction in seniority or requiring an apology.

Last month, the panel's adjudicatory subcommittee held a rare public "trial," after which it determined that 25 of the 27 allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick in the committee's report "had been proven."

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida has been waiting for the Ethics Committee to wrap up the matter before forcing a floor vote on her expulsion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said last week that the panel's findings were "alarming" and that it would be "the consensus of this body that she should be expelled."

"The facts are indisputable at this point," he told reporters.

Expelling Cherfilus-McCormick from the House would require a two-thirds vote, requiring 70 Democrats to support it.

House Democratic leaders have held off on weighing in on Cherfilus-McCormick's potential punishment, citing the Ethics Committee's work. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, said Monday that Democrats would "convene as a caucus" after the panel makes its recommendations to discuss next steps.

"Then we will proceed in a manner consistent with our approach to these types of ethics matters, which is to always and at all times follow the facts and apply the relevant law without fear or favor," he said.