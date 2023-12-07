Chicago's Shedd Aquarium becomes new home to sea otter pup found alone in Alaska

Shedd welcomes sea otter pup found alone in Alaska Shedd welcomes sea otter pup found alone in Alaska 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium welcomed a fluffy new resident.

An 8-week-old sea otter pup was found alone in Alaska before being brought to the aquarium at the end of November.

He weighs 10 pounds and has been cared for around the clock by the Shedd team behind the scenes and will stay there for a few more months as he continues to grow.

Sea otter pups typically need their mothers during their first year of life for food, care, and to learn where to forage and how to hunt.

The pup has not yet been named.