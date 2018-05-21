CBSN
CBS/AP May 21, 2018, 11:12 AM

2 NYPD officers – one a groom on his wedding day – killed in Maserati crash

Michael Colangelo

CBS New York

SHANDAKEN, N.Y. -- Authorities say two off-duty New York Police Department officers have died in a car crash after celebrating at one of the officers' wedding reception. State police and the NYPD said Monday that Michael Colangelo of Huntington Station, Long Island, and John M. Martinez, of Hauppauge, Long Island, died in the crash late Sunday in the town of Shandaken in Ulster County.

State police say Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati when the car left the road, struck a tree and overturned around 11:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was rushed to Albany Medical Center and is expected to survive, CBS New York reported.

Authorities say the crash happened near a resort where Colangelo's wedding had taken place.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News