Severe storms target Northeast after tornadoes slam the South

Heavy snow is expected in upstate New York and northern New England after more than 30 tornadoes were reported in recent days. There were two more suspected tornadoes on Friday, in Maryland and Delaware. At least five people have died in four states.

Video shows the moment a tornado rips apart a building in Boyds, Maryland. It's a training school for dogs that help wounded warriors.

Two apparent tornadoes were reported in Maryland. There were no injuries, but some significant damage, with homes destroyed and trees ripped from the ground. Residents weren't sure what hit them. "It didn't last long," one man said.

In Leesburg, Virginia, the storms rocked the DMV. The path of destruction continued north, with winds ripping the roof off of Warwick High School in central Pennsylvania.

It comes after severe storms left a path of destruction through the south. A crane toppled in Florida, shutting down parts of Interstate 275. A van carrying city employees in Sevierville, Tennessee, was crushed by a falling tree. One woman was killed and four others were hurt. In Alabama, another person died after a tornado ripped mobile homes to shreds in Marengo County.