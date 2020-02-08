Rampage In Thailand
Oscars 2020
Coronavirus Updates
Border Wall
Orson Bean Dies
New Hampshire Debate
Vindman, Sondland Ousted
Flu Death
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Battleground Tracker: In New Hampshire, Sanders' support v. Buttigieg bounce
2 U.S. service members killed during shootout in Afghanistan
Storm Ciara batters northern Europe with high winds, heavy rain
Solar Orbiter promises first look at sun's mysterious polar regions
"Precisely the problem": Sanders hits Buttigieg for billionaire donors
Buttigieg defends big-money donors as necessary to beat Trump
How intimacy coordinators are changing filmmaking
Why was the word "boy" carved into the arm of an accused killer?
How to watch the Oscars
Oscars
How to watch the Oscars
Full coverage: The Academy Awards
David Edelstein's Oscar predictions
Watch the Best Picture nominees
Watch the Best Actress nominees
Watch the Best Supporting Actress nominees
Watch the Best Actor nominees
Watch the Best Supporting Actor nominees
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Multiple tornadoes appear to slam East Coast
A week of violent weather is expected to get even more intense as the storms move into the Northeast. More than 30 tornadoes have been reported in recent days. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue