5 wounded in possible stabbing attack at Washington state high school, police say

At least five people were injured Thursday in a possible stabbing incident at a high school in Tacoma, Washington, authorities said.

The incident was reported at Henry Foss High School, a little after 1:30 p.m. local time, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Shelbie Boyd told CBS News.

According to Boyd, police were called to the school on a report of a possible stabbing or altercation and arrived to find four wounded students and an injured campus security officer.

The suspect, also a student, was detained at the scene, Boyd said.



Henry Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington, where a possible stabbing left several students injured on April 30, 2026. KIRO-TV

The five victims and the suspect were transported to several area hospitals, but their conditions were unknown, Boyd said. Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Chelsea Shepherd told CBS News in an email that four of the patients were in critical condition, and one sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into police custody and evaluated at the scene by firefighters before being taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Shepherd said.

All six were last reported to be in stable condition, Shepherd added.

The exact circumstances that led up to the attack were still unclear. Tacoma police detectives and forensics officers were on scene conducting an investigation.

The campus was locked down, Boyd said, and police arranged for parents to meet their children in the school's parking lot.

Tacoma is located about 30 miles south of Seattle.