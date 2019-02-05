At least 9 injured after possible carbon monoxide leak in Manhattan

At least nine people were injured at a Manhattan construction site Tuesday after reports of a carbon monoxide leak, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said. Several workers were rescued from a confined space at the construction site, CBS New York reported.

Five workers sustained minor injuries, while four others were in serious condition, according to FDNY. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

#FDNY members continue to operate to remove workers from the scene of a construction site at 30 E. 29 St. in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/fUFmpCDEQb — FDNY (@FDNY) February 5, 2019

Officials said several workers were still trapped, and additional rescues were in progress.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.