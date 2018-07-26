Seth Rogen to be the new voice of Vancouver public transit

Never underestimate the power of a social media campaign. TransLink BC, the public transportation system in Vancouver, British Columbia, announced Thursday that actor Seth Rogen will lend his voice to announcements -- an initiative born from a social media request.

The campaign to get Rogen involved began in May, days before plans to have Morgan Freeman become the voice of the system were scrapped. Stephanie Ip, a reporter for The Province and the Vancouver Sun, tweeted that Rogen, a Vancouver native, was better suited to the role.

Lots of emails today were along the lines of: "What, there wasn't a Canadian actor who could've done the job?" After some thought, I do have a suggestion: @Sethrogen. I would happily listen to him announce my transit stops all day, every day BUT ONLY IF IT COMES WITH THE LAUGH. https://t.co/o0v5FWlocj — Stephanie Ip (@stephanie_ip) May 23, 2018

Rogen responded that he was game:

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

TransLink BC took it from there, tweeting at Rogen "thanks for the offer" and to send them a private message for details. Rogen wrote back "hit me up."

In a promotional video by TransLink BC, Rogen says "any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take."

Rogen's voice will now be blasted over Vancouver public transit, saying things like, "Hey Vancouver, it's Seth. Here's a tip to make your transit ride even more awesome: I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it. But that doesn't mean it needs own seat."

Rogen said he grew up taking public transit, and still takes it when he is in Vancouver. He agreed to do the announcements for free and TransLink BC paid for the studio time and editing services. Rogen wrote the announcements, which are about etiquette.