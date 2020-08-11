Man punches Sesame Place worker who asked him to wear a mask, police say

Police are searching for a man who punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee after he was reminded to wear a mask, reports CBS Philly. It happened Sunday at the amusement park in Langhorne.

Police say the worker informed the man and a woman about the requirement to wear a mask in the park.

Later in the day, police say, the man confronted the teen worker and punched him in the face.

The couple was chased by park security but got away in a car with New York license plates.

The employee was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery on his jaw.

In a statement, Sesame Place said in part: "The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park."

Sesame Place says it's cooperating with police.