Sens. Reid, Graham on Face the Nation this Sunday

This week's guests on Face the Nation are Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Even though NATO is now officially in charge of the military operation in Libya, the U.S. is still engaged with CIA operatives on the ground and a big debate in Washington as to whether or not to arm the Libyan rebels. But Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi is hanging on and his forces have pushed back against the rebels. What's next in Libya?

That will be a big question on Face the Nation this week as Bob Schieffer talks to two top senators.

Should the United States military go after Qaddafi or stay in the position of helping the rebel forces and protecting civilians with air strikes? Graham, of South Carolina, said this week that that regime change should be the goal.

"I would like to take the campaign to Tripoli and really go after the head of the snake and cut the head of the snake off," he said.

Beyond Libya, there's Syria, Yemen and Bahrain. So there's a lot to talk about on the foreign policy front.

But that's not all. With the current government funding running out at the end of next week, the prospects of a government shutdown once again loom over Washington.

Reid, of Nevada, is right in the middle of the discussions with the House Republicans and the White House over government spending. Will they be able to reach a long term deal, will there be another short term funding bill, or will there be a government shutdown?

"What we cut is much more important than how much we cut," he said this week. Where are negotiators and can they avoid a shutdown?

The House Republicans, many backed by and identifying with the Tea Party goal of large spending cuts, have attacked Senate Democrats for not passing a budget bill, even though the House passed spending cuts bill failed in the Senate.

"We all agreed that the Senate has the power to keep the government from shutting down," freshmen Republican Jeff Landry told National Journal. "We sent them a bill, all they have to do is pass it," said the Louisiana Republican.

What do Senate Democrats have to say about that portrayal by the House Republicans?

So the looming shut down and the latest in Libya will be front and center as Senators Reid and Graham Face the Nation this Sunday.