Bipartisan senators urge Trump to rescind Russian diesel deal, calling it a "betrayal" of Ukraine

Washington — A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday urged President Trump to withdraw from his diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and rescind a move to waive sanctions on Russia's energy sector, saying it "damages American security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine."

"This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded," the senators wrote.

Mr. Trump announced last week that he had struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to have Moscow immediately release 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by millions more in the coming months. Putin said Russia "confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the American and global markets." And the Treasury Department also announced that it would temporarily waive sanctions on Russia's energy sector to "allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market."

The move, which comes as Americans are struggling with high gas and diesel prices amid the war with Iran, has sparked scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. In their letter on Tuesday, a dozen senators criticized the effort, including six Republicans: Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Alan Armstrong of Oklahoma, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John Cornyn of Texas.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Chris Coons of Delaware also signed on to the letter.

The senators wrote that although Americans support ending the Russia-Ukraine war, a brokered peace "must be on just terms," and uphold "democratic values, the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, and their people's right to choose their future."

The deal struck with Putin, the senators wrote, "will not achieve just ends, nor will it benefit Americans."

The senators acknowledged the "urgent need" to lower energy costs for Americans. But they said allowing Russian diesel to be sold on global markets "will offer limited to no relief to Americans" and would have a "negligible impact on fuel prices," while the revenues the Kremlin would receive would "undoubtedly finance its desired war of attrition and advance its security cooperation with China, Iran, and North Korea."

Congress approved a Russian sanctions package just last month, which Mr. Trump signed into law. The senators noted that the law granted the president "authorities to broker a just and fair peace," arguing that those authorities "require you to apply economic pressure on Russia" and "thereby enhance your negotiating position to bring a swift end to this ruinous conflict."

"For decades, America has stood as the bastion of freedom against tyranny, and American presidents have embodied our nation's resistance to tyrants," they wrote, urging the president to withdraw from the agreement, rescind the Treasury Department's move to waive sanctions, and execute the authorities under the Russia sanctions legislation. "Maintain our legacy — and the duty America holds — as leader of the free world."