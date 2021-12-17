Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats' latest immigration plan in spending bill

The top Senate official who interprets the chamber's rules said Thursday that Democrats can't include a provision in President Biden's social spending plan that would offer work permits to unauthorized immigrants, yet again thwarting Democratic efforts to pass a longstanding policy goal without Republican votes, according to guidance obtained by CBS News.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough said a plan to allow 6.5 million immigrants living without legal permission to apply for work permits and temporary protections from deportation could not be passed through the budget reconciliation process, which allows bills to be approved by a simple majority.

As parliamentarian, Macdonough is tasked with determining whether reconciliation proposals have a direct impact on the federal budget — a requirement for the procedure. She determined Democrats' latest proposal was not primarily related to the budget.

"These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects just like those we previously considered and outweigh the budgetary impact," Macdonough wrote in her guidance Thursday.

This is the third time MacDonough has ruled against Democrats' attempts to include an immigration relief provision for some of the country's estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the wide-ranging social spending package that Democrats hope to pass in the coming weeks.

To the dismay of progressive activists, the rejected proposal would not have placed the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. without authorization on a pathway to permanent status and citizenship — a policy Democrats and Mr. Biden have advocated for.

But the plan to offer work authorization and deportation protections to a large segment of the undocumented population represented Democrats' clearest opportunity to pass some form of immigration relief before their razor-thin majority in Congress is threatened by the 2022 midterm elections.

Earlier this fall, the parliamentarian ruled against Democrats' proposals that would have made undocumented immigrants eligible to become permanent residents, saying the plans were not primarily budget related.

Under the latest plan, certain immigrants who have lived in the U.S. since 2011 would be eligible for parole, an immigration benefit that allows non-citizens to live and work in the country legally. Applicants for the temporary program, which would expire in 2031, could be rejected if they fail to pass background checks.

While parole does not provide a direct pathway to permanent U.S. status, it could allow approximately 3 million undocumented immigrants to apply for green cards if their immediate U.S. citizen family members are willing to sponsor them, according to a congressional estimate.

Other immigration provisions in the Build Back Better plan passed by House Democrats include an effort to recirculate nearly 400,000 green cards that went unused during the past three decades and make them available to immigrants waiting in line. The plan would reduce the massive green card application backlog.

Another provision would exempt eligible immigrants in the U.S. from annual immigrant visa caps and allow them to get a green card if their applications have been approved for two years.