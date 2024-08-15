Watch CBS News
3 vulnerable Senate Democrats to skip DNC

Trump ramps up number of rallies
Trump ramps up rallies as Harris leads in several battleground states 10:25

Washington — Three vulnerable Senate Democrats plan to skip next week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where members of their party will gather to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee

Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Sherrod Brown of Ohio will be absent as Democrats convene for the four-day event, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

All three are in tight races that could determine control of the Senate. Tester is the only one of the bunch who has not endorsed Harris' presidential bid. 

Tester and Brown, who both called on President Biden to withdraw from the race, represent states that Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Trump lost to Mr. Biden in Nevada, a battleground state, by less than 3 percentage points in 2020. 

Though Rosen is skipping the convention, she campaigned with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, last week in Las Vegas

Axios was first to report the senators' convention plans. 

