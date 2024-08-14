Trump ramps up rallies as Harris leads in several battleground states Former President Donald Trump discussed the economy at a rally in North Carolina Wednesday but didn't provide many specifics on his policy proposals. The rally comes as Vice President Kamala Harris leads polls in several battleground states. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports from Asheville, North Carolina, where Trump spoke. And CBS News political director Fin Gomez and Axios national politics reporter Sophia Cai join "America Decides" to discuss the state of 2024 race.