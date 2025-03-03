Senate Democrats block bill to ban transgender students in girls' sports

Washington — Senate Democrats on Monday blocked a measure that sought to ban transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.

The 51-45 vote fell short of the 60 required to advance the bill. Republicans, who control 53 seats in the upper chamber, needed at least seven Democrats to join them if all members were present and voting.

"This is the third time that I've had a vote on this bill. The other two times have failed because we have had almost zero Democrats help to support women and girls in sports," Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, who co-sponsored the legislation, said ahead of the procedural vote.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb. 19, 2025. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

The bill, known as the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act," would prevent schools from receiving federal funding if they allow transgender girls and women to participate in female athletic programs. It adds that a person's sex "shall be recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

The House passed a similar Republican-led measure in January, with two Democrats joining the Republican majority.

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. Schools not in compliance jeopardize any federal funding they receive. The order also affects U.S. visa policies for athletes who travel to the country to compete in the Olympics or other sporting events.

Those in favor of the bans contend that transgender athletes have biological advantages that are unfair and unsafe for other girls and women. Opponents of such policies have argued that a ban opens the door to intrusive genital examinations of girls, particularly those who do not fit stereotypical feminine appearances.

Polling in recent years has found a lack of support for transgender athletes participating on sports teams that match their gender identity. About half of states limit transgender athlete participation.