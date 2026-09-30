Senate confirms Keith Sonderling as labor secretary

Washington — The Senate confirmed Keith Sonderling to lead the Department of Labor on Wednesday, officially installing the nominee who has been leading in an acting capacity since Lori Chavez-DeRemer's exit in April.

In a 47 to 41 vote, the Senate confirmed Sonderling.

Sonderling served in several roles at the Department of Labor and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during President Trump's first administration. He previously practiced employment and labor law at a Florida law firm.

The president nominated Sonderling to the post in June, saying he had "proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country." Sonderling had been serving as acting labor secretary since late April, when Chavez-DeRemer departed the post for the private sector.

Chavez-DeRemer's departure was the latest in a string of Cabinet shakeups, coming weeks after Mr. Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, and after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was replaced in March. Chavez-DeRemer had been under scrutiny in the leadup to her exit, and several news outlets had reported that her conduct was under investigation by the Labor Department's internal watchdog.

The department's inspector general issued a 44-page report earlier this month detailing what it called a "toxic, intimidating and humiliating" work environment under Chavez-DeRemer, accusing her of violating department policies on multiple fronts. Sonderling did not feature prominently in the report, beyond one section saying that Chavez-DeRemer and her chief of staff grew to distrust him.

Wednesday's vote represented the Senate's last order of business before leaving town for the rest of the month, as senators take to the campaign trail ahead of the midterm elections.