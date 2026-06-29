Trump nominates Keith Sonderling as labor secretary

Washington — President Trump said Monday he will nominate Keith Sonderling to lead the Department of Labor permanently.

Sonderling was elevated to the role in an acting capacity after Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer left the position in April.

"Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role," Mr. Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The position requires Senate approval.

Sonderling was confirmed last year to be deputy secretary of labor in a 53-46 vote along party lines. During Mr. Trump's first term, Sonderling served in several roles at the Department of Labor and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Chavez-DeRemer had been under scrutiny ahead of her exit from the Department of Labor, with several news outlets reporting her conduct was under investigation by the department's internal watchdog. CBS News has not confirmed the existence of the investigation.

Chavez-DeRemer's husband was also barred from the department's headquarters in Washington, D.C., after two women who work there reported that he had touched them inappropriately, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News earlier this year. Federal prosecutors decided not to charge her husband after reviewing evidence, CBS News reported.