Washington — Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer's husband, Bruce Fischer, died by suicide, a spokesperson for her office said Friday.

On Monday, the Republican senator's office announced that he had died Sunday, "peacefully while doing what he loved most, spending time outdoors."

But on Friday, a spokeperson for Fischer's office said in a statement on X, "Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning."

Fischer's office said no further details would be provided at this time. When the senator announced her husband's death earlier this week, she referred to him as "my partner in life, my greatest source of strength, and the heart of our family." They were married for 54 years.

According to her Senate profile, Fischer met her husband, a cattle rancher, while she was a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After they married, the two moved to the family ranch outside of Valentine, Nebraska, where they raised their three sons.

"His kindness, integrity, and quiet strength left a lasting impression on all who knew him," Fischer said of her late husband, adding that she "will cherish the decades we spend building a family in the Nebraska Sandhills."

Fischer, 75, has represented Nebraska in the Senate since 2013.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting "988."