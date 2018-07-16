See the first look at the new season of "The Crown" with Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman is set to take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II on Season 3 of Netflix's "The Crown," and the streaming service has dropped its first look at the actress' royal portrayal. The Netflix series traces Elizabeth's journey from princess to queen and through the years of her reign, beginning in the 1950s.

Claire Foy played the young queen on Seasons 1 and 2 and was nominated for an Emmy last week for the role. The third season focuses on Queen Elizabeth II in middle age, which is why Colman is replacing Foy. Matt Smith, who played the queen's husband in the first two seasons, will not reprise his role on Season 3 either; Tobias Menzies will play a middle-aged Prince Philip instead.

Foy told ET she's excited to see how Colman will portray the character.

"I've known for a really long time and I've been excited for a really long time," Foy said of Colman playing the queen. "We've spoken and I just think she's just the most extraordinary actress. And she's also an incredibly wonderful human being, so I just think it's great. I think it's amazing. I can't wait to see what she's done with it. The part's not mine. It never was. It goes on and lives on and so I just can't think of anyone better."

The Twitter account for "The Crown" posted the first look at Colman with a simple message for the show's fans: "Patience." The new season is expected to premiere in 2019.

Earlier this year, "The Crown" faced a gender pay gap controversy after it was revealed that Smith made more than Foy, even though she plays the character who wears the titular crown.

Producer Suzanne Mackie said Smith commanded a higher paycheck because he was a bigger name after starring in the sci-fi series "Doctor Who," but promised the pay gap would be closed with the forthcoming third season, promising that "going forward, no one gets paid more than the queen."