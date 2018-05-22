Pompeo says U.S. still working towards North Korea summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, fielding questions from reporters at the State Department in his first briefing since taking the job, said he hasn't seen anything to give the administration "pause" about a meeting with North Korea, after Mr. Trump said earlier in the day a meeting might not take place June 12.

"I don't think there's anything that's given us pause," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said the State Department continues to work with the White House and prepare for a summit with North Korea, in the event that it takes place June 12. His remarks came just hours after Mr. Trump suggested the summit may not take place next month in Singapore.

"It may not work out for June 12," Mr. Trump said seated beside South Korea's Moon Jae-in. He added, "If it doesn't happen, maybe it will happen later."

Mr. Trump said he thinks Chinese President Xi Jinping may be influencing Kim to talk him out of a summit.