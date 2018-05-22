President Trump is welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on Tuesday. Moon's visit comes as the administration remains committed to pursuing its goals of complete and total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a topic that will certainly be up for discussion during the leader's visit.
But while Moon's government is eager to ease sanctions on the North Koreans, Mr. Trump wants to maintain the "maximum pressure" campaign he credits with bringing Kim to the negotiating table at the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore slated for next month.
The leaders are meeting in the Oval Office and will later take part in a working lunch.