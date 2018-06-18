Live: DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen briefs from White House

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, June 18, 2018
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Who: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
Online: Watch live stream on CBSN
Potential briefing topics:
- Immigration separation: The Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant families at the border has caused a national outcry. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Nielsen defended the "zero tolerance" policy Monday. President Trump blamed Democrats for the country's immigration problems Monday;
- Germany: Mr. Trump tweeted that "Crime in Germany is way up" as a result of its liberal immigration policy. This is false.
