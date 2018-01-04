Sears to close another 100 stores on top of 250 already targeted

Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.
Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.
Sears Holdings has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.
A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected by the latest closures was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.
The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year. Indeed, these 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores are slated to close in late January, the company reported in November.
- Kmart 7200 Us Highway 431 Albertville AL
- Kmart 1214 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande AZ
- Kmart 26996 Us Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL
- Kmart 6050 Highway 90 Milton FL
- Kmart 901 Us 27 North Sebring FL
- Kmart 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd Macon GA
- Kmart 144 Virginia Ave South Tifton GA
- Kmart 1203 Cleveland Road Dalton GA
- Kmart 3101 East 17Th Street Ammon ID
- Kmart 1006 N Keller Drive Effingham IL
- Kmart 2606 Zion Road Henderson KY
- Kmart 230 L Roger Wells Blvd Glasgow KY
- Kmart 501 Marsailles Road Versailles KY
- Kmart 1300 Us Hwy 127 S Frankfort KY
- Kmart 41601 Garfield Road Clinton Twp MI
- Kmart 200 Capital Ave Sw Battle Creek MI
- Kmart 2125 S Mission Street Mt Pleasant MI
- Kmart 1547 Highway 59 South Thief River Falls MN
- Kmart 2233 N Westwood Blvd Poplar Bluff MO
- Kmart 16200 East Us Hwy 24 Independence MO
- Kmart 1400 S Limit Avenue Sedalia MO
- Kmart 3901 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis MO
- Kmart 1130 Henderson Drive Jacksonville NC
- Kmart 1292 Indiana Avenue St. Marys OH
- Kmart 14901 Lorain Avenue Cleveland OH
- Kmart 2830 Navarre Road Oregon OH
- Kmart 4475 Mahoning Ave Austintown OH
- Kmart 1249 North High Street Hillsboro OH
- Kmart 3382 Birney Plaza Moosic PA
- Kmart 2830 Gracy Center Way Moon Township / Coraopolis PA
- Kmart 3319 North Susquehanna Trail Shamokin Dam PA
- Kmart 22631 Route 68 Clarion PA
- Kmart 1815 6 Ave Se Aberdeen SD
- Kmart 530 Donelson Pike Nashville TN
- Kmart 560 South Jefferson Avenue Cookeville TN
- Kmart 1806 N Jackson Street Tullahoma TN
- Kmart 4520 W 7 Street Texarkana TX
- Kmart 4715 Nine Mile Road Richmond VA
- Kmart 300 Towne Centre Drive Abingdon VA
- Kmart 3311 Riverside Drive Danville VA
- Kmart 2315 Wards Road Lynchburg VA
- Kmart 111 Division St North Stevens Point WI
- Kmart 800 Grand Central Avenue Vienna WV
- Kmart 1287 Winchester Avenue Martinsburg WV
- Kmart 301 Beckley Plaza Beckley WV
- Sears* 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E Tuscaloosa AL
- Sears* 5111 Rogers Avenue Fort Smith AR
- Sears* 4201 N Shiloh Drive Fayetteville AR
- Sears* Fiesta Mall Mesa AZ
- Sears* Greeley Mall Greeley CO
- Sears* 8020 Mall Pkwy Lithonia GA
- Sears* 1709 Baytree Road Valdosta GA
- Sears* Berkshire Mall Lanesboro (Pittsfield) MA
- Sears* 7885 Eastern Blvd Baltimore MD
- Sears* 1200 Us Rt 22 Phillipsburg NJ
- Sears 2999 E College Avenue State College PA
- Sears* 300 Lycoming Mall Circle Pennsdale/Muncy PA
- Sears* 2334 Oakland Ave Indiana PA
- Sears 4000 Sunset Mall San Angelo TX
- Sears* 4600 S Medford Dr Lufkin TX
- Sears* 754 S State Street Salt Lake Cty UT
- Sears* 114 Southpark Circle Colonial Hts VA
- Sears 1400 Del Range Blvd Cheyenne WY
Sears and Kmart have been losing billions of dollars and closing stores for years. Meantime, Sears Holdings, hasn't turned a profit since 2010 and warned last year there was "substantial doubt" that it will be able to stay in business.
By the end of July 2017, Sears Holdings had only 1,250 stores left in the United States, down from 3,400 at the start of 2006.
Earlier Thursday, Macy's Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.