Sears to close another 100 stores on top of 250 already targeted

Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD) will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business. The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.

Sears Holdings has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected by the latest closures was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.

The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year. Indeed, these 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores are slated to close in late January, the company reported in November.

Kmart 7200 Us Highway 431 Albertville AL



Kmart 1214 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande AZ



Kmart 26996 Us Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL



Kmart 6050 Highway 90 Milton FL



Kmart 901 Us 27 North Sebring FL



Kmart 156 Tom Hill Senior Blvd Macon GA



Kmart 144 Virginia Ave South Tifton GA



Kmart 1203 Cleveland Road Dalton GA



Kmart 3101 East 17Th Street Ammon ID



Kmart 1006 N Keller Drive Effingham IL



Kmart 2606 Zion Road Henderson KY



Kmart 230 L Roger Wells Blvd Glasgow KY



Kmart 501 Marsailles Road Versailles KY



Kmart 1300 Us Hwy 127 S Frankfort KY



Kmart 41601 Garfield Road Clinton Twp MI



Kmart 200 Capital Ave Sw Battle Creek MI



Kmart 2125 S Mission Street Mt Pleasant MI



Kmart 1547 Highway 59 South Thief River Falls MN



Kmart 2233 N Westwood Blvd Poplar Bluff MO



Kmart 16200 East Us Hwy 24 Independence MO



Kmart 1400 S Limit Avenue Sedalia MO



Kmart 3901 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis MO



Kmart 1130 Henderson Drive Jacksonville NC



Kmart 1292 Indiana Avenue St. Marys OH



Kmart 14901 Lorain Avenue Cleveland OH



Kmart 2830 Navarre Road Oregon OH



Kmart 4475 Mahoning Ave Austintown OH



Kmart 1249 North High Street Hillsboro OH



Kmart 3382 Birney Plaza Moosic PA



Kmart 2830 Gracy Center Way Moon Township / Coraopolis PA



Kmart 3319 North Susquehanna Trail Shamokin Dam PA



Kmart 22631 Route 68 Clarion PA



Kmart 1815 6 Ave Se Aberdeen SD



Kmart 530 Donelson Pike Nashville TN



Kmart 560 South Jefferson Avenue Cookeville TN



Kmart 1806 N Jackson Street Tullahoma TN



Kmart 4520 W 7 Street Texarkana TX



Kmart 4715 Nine Mile Road Richmond VA



Kmart 300 Towne Centre Drive Abingdon VA

Kmart 3311 Riverside Drive Danville VA

Kmart 2315 Wards Road Lynchburg VA



Kmart 111 Division St North Stevens Point WI



Kmart 800 Grand Central Avenue Vienna WV



Kmart 1287 Winchester Avenue Martinsburg WV



Kmart 301 Beckley Plaza Beckley WV



Sears* 1701 Mcfarland Blvd E Tuscaloosa AL



Sears* 5111 Rogers Avenue Fort Smith AR



Sears* 4201 N Shiloh Drive Fayetteville AR



Sears* Fiesta Mall Mesa AZ



Sears* Greeley Mall Greeley CO



Sears* 8020 Mall Pkwy Lithonia GA



Sears* 1709 Baytree Road Valdosta GA



Sears* Berkshire Mall Lanesboro (Pittsfield) MA



Sears* 7885 Eastern Blvd Baltimore MD



Sears* 1200 Us Rt 22 Phillipsburg NJ



Sears 2999 E College Avenue State College PA



Sears* 300 Lycoming Mall Circle Pennsdale/Muncy PA



Sears* 2334 Oakland Ave Indiana PA



Sears 4000 Sunset Mall San Angelo TX



Sears* 4600 S Medford Dr Lufkin TX



Sears* 754 S State Street Salt Lake Cty UT



Sears* 114 Southpark Circle Colonial Hts VA



Sears 1400 Del Range Blvd Cheyenne WY



Sears and Kmart have been losing billions of dollars and closing stores for years. Meantime, Sears Holdings, hasn't turned a profit since 2010 and warned last year there was "substantial doubt" that it will be able to stay in business.

By the end of July 2017, Sears Holdings had only 1,250 stores left in the United States, down from 3,400 at the start of 2006.

Earlier Thursday, Macy's Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.