Searching For Answers In Mumbai's Massacre

India continued to look for answers on the second day following the end of a three-day massacre in Mumbai. Officials lowered the death toll to 174, saying some bodies were counted twice, police said the only surviving attacker claimed to belong to a Pakistani militant group and India's top security official was among those forced out of office.

As investigations continue into one of India's deadliest terrorist attacks, pressure is mounting on the Indian government to account for what went wrong, reports CBS News correspondent Celia Hatton.

Two top security officials have already resigned. India's Prime Minister has also vowed to boost the size of the country's anti-terrorism forces, which face criticism for arriving at the scene long after the gunfire began.

Indian newspapers report their government had been warned of a possible attack by sea and many are now questioning why that intelligence was ignored. Two local fishermen noticed the attackers coming ashore and were suspicious.

"They were carrying schoolbags on their shoulders and two handbags probably carrying ammunition and AK 47 guns," a fisherman explains.

Officials now believe Westerners weren't the only targets in the attacks, Hatton reports. Instead, it is thought the gunmen wanted to kill as many people as possible, no matter their nationality.

Many witnesses have said the gunmen were remarkably calm. Newspaper photographer Sebastien D'Souza followed militants operating in the train station, taking photos throughout.

"This is where I got the picture of the two and they exchanged some couple of words and then the guy dropped his bag," syas D'Souza, with the Mumbai Mirror. "I think it was empty there was no amo in it - he dropped his bag and then moved forward and kept firing from the hips, never raised the gun, very cool."

Analysts say the attackers demonstrated an unusual drive to battle commando forces until the bitter end.

"If you want to be a suicide bomber put a pack on your back and go blow yourself up on an underground train, or do you want to go down in a blaze of glory? It's a sad and sinister thing to say but I think we need to look out for this in the future," says analyst Krispin Black.

Mumbai's residents are pushing their government to better prepare for those future threats. Too many, they say, were lost to violence they believe could have been prevented.