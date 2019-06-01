Search continues for missing hikers last seen in Indian Himalayas

Rescuers are still hopeful they'll find eight missing climbers who were attempting to summit India's second-highest peak, despite halt their efforts Saturday evening inclement weather. The hikers set out for Nanda Devi May 13 but failed to return to base camp Friday.

Rescuers will continue their search Sunday with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter, BBC News reports.

Those missing include hikers from Britain, U.S., Australia and India. A U.S. State Department official told CBS News the agency is monitoring the situation. "We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need, and to their families," the agency said.

British mountain guide Martin Moran, who runs the Moran Mountain tour company, was leading the group. The company issued a statement saying it is working with authorities and has also contacted the British Association of Mountain Guides for assistance.

An earlier post on the company's Facebook page indicated the eastern peak of the mountain had never before been summited. "After a recce of the route they will be making a summit attempt on an unclimbed peak at 6477" meters, the post noted.