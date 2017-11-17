Baltimore remembers Detective Sean Suiter, cop killed in shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police Det. Sean Suiter is being remembered as a great cop, known for his smarts and his smile. He was an Army veteran -- a husband, and father of five. On Friday, his brothers and sisters in blue were still searching for his killer.

With a police helicopter circling, investigators continued to search homes in the notoriously violent Harlem Park neighborhood of west Baltimore, more than 48 hours after Suiter was shot in the head in broad daylight while investigating a murder.

"We're always one tip away. We're one moment away from breaking this case wide open," Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a news conference. "The murder of a police officer has always been something that is just unacceptable in this society."

Police have not identified a suspect, but believe he's still in Baltimore and may be injured.

Suiter's gun was fired multiple times. Police say they are looking into all possibilities, including that it was used to kill the 18-year Baltimore police veteran and father of five.

CBS News

"Violence in this city is out of control," Mayor Catherine Pugh told reporters.

The streets here that aren't blocked by police cruisers and crime tape are largely quiet, and residents are mostly unwilling to talk.

"It's not just this neighborhood, it's the whole city. There are too many guns on the street, and people are indiscriminately using them whenever and wherever they want to," says Darryl Shelton, who grew up in the neighborhood.

Heavily armed police were still searching the neighborhood Friday night as the reward in the case has climbed to nearly $200,000. This year is the third year in a row Baltimore has passed 300 homicides.