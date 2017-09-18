Emmy Awards 2017 highlights

    • "Big Little Lies" cast

      Actors Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. 

      Click through to see more photos from the big show. 

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kate McKinnon

      Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Sean Spicer

      Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Laura Dern

      Laura Dern accepts outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Seth Meyers and James Corden

      Seth Meyers and James Corden speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Host Stephen Colbert

      Host Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "SNL" wins

      The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Stephen Colbert

      Host Stephen Colbert performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "Big Little Lies" cast

      Actors Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union

      Actors LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Director Jean-Marc Vallée

      Director Jean-Marc Vallée accepts the outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special award for "Big Little Lies" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Anna Faris and Allison Janney

      Anna Faris and Allison Janney present the award for outstanding variety sketch series onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda

      Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "Saturday Night Live" cast

      The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jean-Marc Vallée

      Jean-Marc Vallée accepts the outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special award for "Big Little Lies" from actor LL Cool J onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Donald Glover

      Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "Atlanta" award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Alec Baldwin

      Alec Baldwin accepts outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney

      Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alexander Skarsgard

      Alexander Skarsgard accepts outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" with actor Nicole Kidman onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Rachel Bloom

      Rachel Bloom performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alexander Skarsgard

      Alexander Skarsgard accepts outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" with actors Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney

      Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda

      Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alec Baldwin

      Alec Baldwin accepts outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • "Saturday Night Live" cast

      The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Donald Glover

      Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "Atlanta."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • John Oliver

      John Oliver accepts the outstanding writing for a variety series 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' from actor Kaitlin Olson onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe

      Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe accept outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Master of None" (episode 'Thanksgiving') onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ann Dowd

      Ann Dowd accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kaitlin Olson and Tracee Ellis Ross

      Kaitlin Olson and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Alexander Skarsgard

      Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for "Big Little Lies" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • John Oliver

      Host John Oliver accepts the outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Lena Waithe

      Lena Waithe accepts the outstanding writing for a comedy series award for "Master of None" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds honored

      Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are honored during the in memoriam tribute during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Singer Jon Batiste and band

      Singer Jon Batiste and band perform onstage at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Reed Morano

      Cinematographer Reed Morano accepts outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" from actor Mark Feuerstein onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum

      Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • John Oliver and writing staff

      John Oliver and writing staff accept the outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe

      Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe accept the outstanding writing for a comedy series award for "Master of None" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Charlie Brooker

      Writer/producer Charlie Brooker accepts outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special for "Black Mirror" (episode 'San Junipero') onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Audrey Morrissey

      Producer Audrey Morrissey and crew of "The Voice" accept the outstanding reality-competition program award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Craig Robinson and Adam Scott

      Actors Craig Robinson and Adam Scott speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • John Oliver

      John Oliver accepts outstanding variety talk series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" from actor Priyanka Chopra onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Rashida Jones and Mark Feuerstein

      Actors Rashida Jones and Mark Feuerstein speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Don Roy King

      Don Roy King accepts the outstanding directing for a variety series award for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum

      Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum present the award for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Seth MacFarlane and actor Emmy Rossum

      Seth MacFarlane and actor Emmy Rossum speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Reed Morano

      Reed Morano accepts the award for outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Norman Lear and Carol Burnett

      Writer/producer Norman Lear and actor Carol Burnett speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Norman Lear and Carol Burnett

      Writer/producer Norman Lear and actor Carol Burnett speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel

      Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Riz Ahmed

      Riz Ahmed accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "The Night Of" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Anna Chlumsky

      Anna Chlumsky helps accept the outstanding comedy series award for "Veep" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Charlie Brooker

      Charlie Brooker accepts the award for outstanding television movie for "Black Mirror: San Junipero."

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus and "Veep" cast

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus is joined by the cast and crew of "Veep" as she holds her Emmys for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds her Emmys for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards..

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    • Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson

      Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon

      Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon with cast and crew of "Big Little Lies" accept the outstanding limited series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Sterling K. Brown

      Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "The Handmaid's Tale" wins outstanding drama series

      Elisabeth Moss and author Margaret Atwood with cast and crew of "The Handmaid's Tale" accept the outstanding drama series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kyra Sedgwick and Dennis Quaid

      Kyra Sedgwick and Dennis Quaid present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series during the 69 Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Elisabeth Moss

      Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Oprah Winfrey

      Oprah Winfrey presents the award for outstanding drama series to "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • "The Handmaid's Tale" cast and crew

      Elisabeth Moss and author Margaret Atwood with the cast and crew of "The Handmaid's Tale" accept the outstanding drama series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images