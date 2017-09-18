Emmy Awards 2017 highlights

-
"Big Little Lies" cast
Actors Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Click through to see more photos from the big show.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kate McKinnon
Kate McKinnon accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live."
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Sean Spicer
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Laura Dern
Laura Dern accepts outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Seth Meyers and James Corden
Seth Meyers and James Corden speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Host Stephen Colbert
Host Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
"SNL" wins
The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Stephen Colbert
Host Stephen Colbert performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
"Big Little Lies" cast
Actors Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union
Actors LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Director Jean-Marc Vallée
Director Jean-Marc Vallée accepts the outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special award for "Big Little Lies" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Anna Faris and Allison Janney
Anna Faris and Allison Janney present the award for outstanding variety sketch series onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
"Saturday Night Live" cast
The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jean-Marc Vallée
Jean-Marc Vallée accepts the outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special award for "Big Little Lies" from actor LL Cool J onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "Atlanta" award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin accepts outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney
Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard accepts outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" with actor Nicole Kidman onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Rachel Bloom
Rachel Bloom performs onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard accepts outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for "Big Little Lies" with actors Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney
Alexis Bledel and Gerald McRaney speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin accepts outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
"Saturday Night Live" cast
The cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" accepts the outstanding variety sketch series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
Donald Glover accepts the award for outstanding directing for a comedy series for "Atlanta."
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
John Oliver
John Oliver accepts the outstanding writing for a variety series 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' from actor Kaitlin Olson onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe accept outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Master of None" (episode 'Thanksgiving') onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ann Dowd
Ann Dowd accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kaitlin Olson and Tracee Ellis Ross
Kaitlin Olson and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie for "Big Little Lies" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
John Oliver
Host John Oliver accepts the outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe accepts the outstanding writing for a comedy series award for "Master of None" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds honored
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are honored during the in memoriam tribute during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Singer Jon Batiste and band
Singer Jon Batiste and band perform onstage at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Reed Morano
Cinematographer Reed Morano accepts outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" from actor Mark Feuerstein onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum
Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
John Oliver and writing staff
John Oliver and writing staff accept the outstanding writing for a variety series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe accept the outstanding writing for a comedy series award for "Master of None" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Charlie Brooker
Writer/producer Charlie Brooker accepts outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special for "Black Mirror" (episode 'San Junipero') onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Audrey Morrissey
Producer Audrey Morrissey and crew of "The Voice" accept the outstanding reality-competition program award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Craig Robinson and Adam Scott
Actors Craig Robinson and Adam Scott speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
John Oliver
John Oliver accepts outstanding variety talk series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" from actor Priyanka Chopra onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Rashida Jones and Mark Feuerstein
Actors Rashida Jones and Mark Feuerstein speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Don Roy King
Don Roy King accepts the outstanding directing for a variety series award for "Saturday Night Live" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum
Seth MacFarlane and Emmy Rossum present the award for outstanding writing for a limited series or movie during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Seth MacFarlane and actor Emmy Rossum
Seth MacFarlane and actor Emmy Rossum speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Reed Morano
Reed Morano accepts the award for outstanding directing for a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Norman Lear and Carol Burnett
Writer/producer Norman Lear and actor Carol Burnett speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Norman Lear and Carol Burnett
Writer/producer Norman Lear and actor Carol Burnett speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for "The Night Of" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky helps accept the outstanding comedy series award for "Veep" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Charlie Brooker
Charlie Brooker accepts the award for outstanding television movie for "Black Mirror: San Junipero."
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and "Veep" cast
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is joined by the cast and crew of "Veep" as she holds her Emmys for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds her Emmys for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards..
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
-
Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson
Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson speak onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon with cast and crew of "Big Little Lies" accept the outstanding limited series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
"The Handmaid's Tale" wins outstanding drama series
Elisabeth Moss and author Margaret Atwood with cast and crew of "The Handmaid's Tale" accept the outstanding drama series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kyra Sedgwick and Dennis Quaid
Kyra Sedgwick and Dennis Quaid present the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series during the 69 Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey presents the award for outstanding drama series to "The Handmaid's Tale" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
-
"The Handmaid's Tale" cast and crew
Elisabeth Moss and author Margaret Atwood with the cast and crew of "The Handmaid's Tale" accept the outstanding drama series award onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images